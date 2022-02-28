IdeaPad Flex 5 and Duet 5i announced at MWC 2022 — A power-up for Lenovo's 2-in-1 and detachable lineup

Lenovo has its foot firmly on the gas at MWC 2022 and is accelerating its laptop lineup with updates to the IdeaPad Flex 5 2-in-1 and IdeaPad Duet 5i detachable.

The updates are primarily focused on what's inside these affordable and versatile laptops with the Flex 5 gaining Intel 12th Gen and Ryzen 6000-series options, while the Duet 5i sticks to an Intel-only diet with up to a Core i7 12th Gen CPU.

IdeaPad Flex 5 and Flex 5i 2-in-1s

The IdeaPad Flex 5 and IdeaPad Flex 5i vary only in which CPU and integrated GPU powers them, otherwise the 2-in-1s feature the same convertible design with 14-inch and 16-inch display options. Those displays can top out at an incredible 2.8K 16:10 with the OLED option that thoroughly impressed us on the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Lenovo claims the displays cover 100% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and offer up to 400 nits of brightness, we'll naturally see how that holds up in our testing.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i includes up to an Intel 12th Gen Core i7 U-Series CPU with Intel Iris Xe Max graphics, while the IdeaPad Flex 5 goes the AMD route with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and built-in Radeon graphics. All models feature up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage but start at 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for the base models.

The 360-degree hinge allows for the typical tent, stand, tablet or clamshell laptop configurations. Support for a Lenovo Digital Pen or Lenovo E-Color pen allows for note-taking or more artistic endeavors on these Windows 11 laptops.

The IdeaPad Flex 5i models feature a Thunderbolt 4 port, two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b port, a 4-in-1 card reader and an audio jack. The Flex 5 of course loses the Thunderbolt 4 port for a standard USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port, but otherwise matches up exactly.

The 14-inch models are roughly 0.7-inches thick depending on your configuration and range from 3.3 to 3.41 pounds. The 16-inch models bump up to 0.8-inches thick and weigh 4.6 pounds.

All four models will be shipping in May 2022 with the 14-inch Flex 5i starting at 619.99, while the 14-inch Flex 5 is pricier at $689.99. The 16-inch model flips that with the Flex 5i starting at $899.99 and the AMD-powered Flex 5 starting at $749.99.

IdeaPad Duet 5i

The IdeaPad Duet 5i takes much of the formula that we loved in the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook and gives it a Windows 11 makeover. Regrettably, one feature that is lost is the brilliant OLED display of the Chromebook model, but the 12-inch 2.5K IPS touchscreen with 96% of the DCI-P3 color gamut and 450 nits of brightness still sounds pretty great.

Performance should be solid with up to an Intel 12th Core i7-1255U processor, up to 16GB of RAM and up to a 1TB M.2 PCIe SSD. You'll likely want to look beyond the base model though as that features an Intel Pentium 8505 processor and just 4GB of RAM.

The 9.45mm thin frame of the Duet 5i in its tablet form should make it comfortable to read or take notes with the optional Lenovo Active Pen 3. Add on the bundled Folio case and it goes from 1.78 pounds to a still reasonable 2.57 pounds and you have a full laptop experience with a keyboard and trackpad.

Connectivity is future-proofed with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 onboard. Ports aren't bad for a device this size, but it would have been nice if the two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports were Thunderbolt 4 instead, but the 3.5mm combo headphone/mic jack is always nice to see.

The IdeaPad Duet 5i is shipping in July 2022 with a starting price of $749.99.