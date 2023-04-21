I like my 14-inch MacBook Pro, but this new Plugable USB-C hub makes it so much better — here’s why

Have you just got a 14-inch or 16-inch MacBook Pro? The first accessory you should buy is Plugable’s new 5-in-1 dynamic USB-C hub. Let me explain why.

This $33 adapter expands the port array on your MacBook with two USB 3.0 Type-A ports, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C with up to 40 Gbps data transfer, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For that price, you're getting insanely good value for money for the use cases.

My favorite MacBook Pro accessory

(Image credit: Future)

I upgraded from the 13-inch MacBook Pro (with TouchBar), so you can imagine how much of a breath of fresh air the additional ports and the return of MagSafe was. With HDMI 2.1, I can connect to my desk setup with the greatest of ease, and transferring footage from my camera is a cinch once again with a full size SD card slot.

But the setup is not perfect. With the other ports being Thunderbolt 4/USB-C only, you may still need to rely on dongles and such. But the Plugable 5-in-1 USB-C hub has come in clutch at those moments!

Be it the USB-A for using my older charging cable, or the Gigabit Ethernet when no wireless connectivity was available, this little attachment has proven its worth and then some. The design of it slots in snug on the left side of my MacBook Pro, thanks to the cut-out for MagSafe charging. Plus, this means it works great with the M2 MacBook Air too!

Bottom Line

(Image credit: Future)

Don’t get me wrong — Apple has improved the port array significantly on this MacBook Pro, compared to others which were limited to just Thunderbolt ports. The addition of a full-size SD card slot is a Godsend for me and my work.

But there is still a port deficit for sure, and this solves it for a dirt cheap price. Not only that, but it’s been thoughtfully designed to blend nicely with the MacBook Pro and keep that MagSafe port free for charging.