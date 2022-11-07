Hurry! The best 2-in-1 laptop is $500 off in this early Black Friday deal

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is one of the best Samsung laptops as well as one of the best 2-in-1 laptops that we reviewed this year. While the $1,400+ starting price can be daunting, this Black Friday deal is slashing an astounding $500 off.

Packed with the latest Intel 12th Gen CPU and boasting long battery life, this Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 normally costs a whopping $1,449. It is now only $949 at Samsung. (opens in new tab) If you have an eligible trade-in, which could include a phone, tablet, laptop, or watch you could knock another $200 off.

As the discounts are arriving earlier than ever this year, be sure to check out our Black Friday deals to get updates on the best values if you are trying to get your holiday shopping done early.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 2-in-1 Laptop: $1,449, $949 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is now $500 off. This 2-in-1 laptop features a 360-degree hinge, so it transforms from laptop to tablet mode (and other postures). The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch, 1080p AMOLED display, a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1260P CPU, 8GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD.

In our Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 review, we praised the 2-in-1 laptop for its stunning, portable design and powerful performance. We also adored its bright, color-rich AMOLED display. Picking this laptop up you may feel like someone has tricked you and given you an empty laptop case, it's mind-blowing that a 15.6-inch laptop can be this thin and light.

Despite laptop manufacturers' claim of 20-hour battery life (using video playback as a benchmark), a typical laptop lasts 10 hours when it comes to using it for productivity work. However, the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 exceeded that average and showed off a battery runtime of nearly 12 hours. Wow!

For your connectivity needs, you get a Thunderbolt 4 port, a pair of USB Type-C ports, a combo headphone/mic jack, and a microSD card slot. Meanwhile, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity ensure fast and reliable wireless connectivity.

Now at an ultra-low price, the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 is one of the best Black Friday laptop deals that we've spotted so far, so don't hesitate to pick it up today.