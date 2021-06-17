Hurry! Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 falls to $570 — comes with free Galaxy Buds Pro

Samsung's Discover Event is back with an incredible Galaxy Tab S7 deal. Act fast to nab our favorite Android tablet for less and free Galaxy Buds Pro wireless earbuds.

For today only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 with free Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds for $569.99 directly from Samsung. The tablet usually retails for $650, whereas the Galaxy Buds cost $200, so that's $280 in savings. Even better, you get 4 months of YouTube Premium for free (valued at $48). For those of you who like to crunch numbers, you're saving $328 with this deal.

This is one of the best tablet deals we've seen yet.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

For today only, save $328 with this Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 bundle. The bundle includes the base model Galaxy Tab S7 9 (valued at $650), Galaxy Buds Pro earbuds (valued at $200), and 4 months of YouTube Premium for free (valued at $48). The Samsung Galaxy Tab features a stunning 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, powerful Snapdragon 865+ processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. It also comes with a handy S Pen stylus for jotting down notes and sketching. This deal ends June 18 at midnight.View Deal

If you're looking for an iPad Pro alternative, the Galaxy Tab S7 is the best tablet to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The Galaxy Tab S7's nifty S Pen stylus lets you jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The redesigned S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its breathtaking OLED display and fantastic quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its upgraded S Pen and optional Book Cover keyboard. We gave the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

When you're not streaming videos and music, Samsung's DeX affords you the familiar feel of a Windows 10 PC or Chromebook interface. It lets you pin apps on the taskbar at the bottom of the screen or access shortcuts on the home screen just as you would on any laptop.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 is a solid choice if you're looking for an iPad Pro or Surface Pro 7 alternative.

The Editor's Choice Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro are comfortable, sound good and offer strong active noise-cancelling. They're also easy to pair with your Bluetooth-enabled devices.

This deal ends June 18 at midnight.