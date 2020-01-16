Hurry! Lenovo's Legion gaming laptops are up to 30% off

Lenovo makes some of the best budget gaming laptops in the market. For a limited time, many of these laptops are up to 30% off.

For instance, you can get the Legion Y545 Gaming Laptop on sale for $849.99 via coupon "PAXSOUTH2020". That's $150 off and one of the best laptop deals we've seen this month.

Lenovo Legion Y545: was $999 now $849 @ Lenovo

The Legion Y545 packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4GHz Core i5-9300HF CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD (7,200rpm), secondary 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU. Take $150 off its regular price via coupon "PAXSOUTH2020". This deal ends Jan. 20. View Deal

Lenovo's Legion Y545 is one of the best gaming laptops you can buy. It packs a 15.6-inch 1080p IPS display, 2.4 GHz Core i5-9300HF CPU, 8GB of RAM, 1TB HDD (7,200 rpm), a secondary 256GB SSD, and a GTX 1650 GPU.

Like it predecessor, the Legion Y545 features a minimalist design and black color scheme which gives it a suave look you'd associate with tuxedo-clad big-screen villains. By comparison, the Legion Y545 has more of a premium aluminum build and it has a buttonless trackpad.

The Legion Y545 is a great choice for anyone looking for a solid performing gaming laptop on a budget.