Hurry! Galaxy Tab S7 now just $389 in limited time Samsung deal

The Discover Samsung sales event offers the excellent Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for a Black Friday-like price. For a limited time, Samsung's cheaper iPad Pro alternative is more affordable than ever.

For today only, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 for $389 directly from Samsung. Normally, this tablet would set you back $649, so that's $270 in savings. This marks the Galaxy Tab S7's lowest price ever and one of the best tablet deals of the year.

Galaxy Tab S7 deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 (128GB): was $649 now $389 @ Samsung

Now $260 off, the Galaxy Tab S7 is down to its lowest price ever. The iPad Pro of Android tablets, it has a gorgeous 11-inch, 2560 x 1600-pixel IPS display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ processor and ships with an S Pen. Oh, and the battery lasts for 13+ hours on a full charge. View Deal

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus: was $849 now $509 @ Samsung

For a limited time, the excellent Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is a staggering $340 off its normal price. With the best display on any tablet (yes, even better than the iPad Pro), the Galaxy Tab S7 Plus is the ultimate slate for consuming content. It also has a fantastic S Pen and a comfortable Book Cover keyboard (optional). This deal ends September 24.View Deal

Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S7 is one of the best Android tablets to buy.

The Galaxy Tab S7 in this deal packs an 11-inch (2560 x, 1600) TFT display, snappy Snapdragon 865+ octa-core processor, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. Samsung bundles it with a nifty S Pen stylus which lets you just jot down notes, extract text, capture images, and more. The upgraded S Pen is more responsive and accurate than the previous-gen stylus. Plus, its thicker design makes it comfortable to hold.

In our Galaxy Tab S7 review, we loved its gorgeous display and awesome quad-speakers. We were also impressed by its enhanced S Pen functions and gave the Galaxy Tab S7 a rating of 4 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award.

Aesthetically, the Galaxy Tab S7 looks nearly identical to its predecessor, the Galaxy Tab S6. One of the few differences is its extended magnetic stylus holder on the back in place of the magnetic groove seen on the Tab S6. At a weight of 1.1 pounds and measuring 10 x 6.5 x 0.25 inches, the Galaxy Tab S7 is on par with the weight and thinness of the iPad Air (1 pound, 0.24 inches). However, It's lighter and thinner than the Surface Pro 7 (1.7 pounds, 0.3 inches).

Don't miss your chance to nab one of the industry's best tablets for an incredibly low price.

This deal ends September 24.