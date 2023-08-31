HP Pavilion Plus 16 and 14 make a glorious sub-$1000 showing

By Rami Tabari
published

This is HP's first 16-inch laptop in the Pavilion Plus line

HP Pavilion Plus 16
(Image credit: HP)

Fall is at our doorstep, banging on the window with a flood of news, and among the flood is the HP Pavilion Plus 16 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 making a sub-$1000 showing for casual users and creators.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 is expected to be available in October for a starting price of $999, while the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $849 (links will be active in the fall).

HP Pavilion Plus 16 and 14: Specs, features, and more

Let's start off with the HP Pavilion Plus 16, dressed in either a Natural Silver or Warm Gold, as described by HP. It's packed with up to an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

You'll see it also offers a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz display that offers a 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness. If those numbers are accurate, that's an incredible showing from HP.

To top that off, HP claims that the Plus 16 can get up to 11 hours and 45 minutes of battery life.

Let's switch off to the HP Pavilion Plus 14, suited in either a Natural Silver, Moonlight Blue, or Tranquil Pink. Changing up the tune, the Pavilion Plus 14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor, an AMD Radeon 780M GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Despite it's smaller size, it offers an even nicer display at 14-inches. It's an OLED panel clocked in at 2880 x 1800, 120Hz with 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits of brightness. That's a lot of screen in a small machine.

As far as battery life goes, HP claims to offer 12 hours and 30 minutes based on mixed usage.

Outlook

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 sound like great all-purpose laptops, especially for people just going back to school and those who need a bit of an extra kick in their tech.

Don't worry, if you're just getting back to school, you won't have to wait too long, as these laptops launch this fall. Stay tuned for our full reviews and benchmarks.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 450 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop...
Amazon
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5...
Best Buy
$499
View
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
3
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
Our Review
4
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel...
Lenovo USA
$3,099
View
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
(Blue)
Our Review
6
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 CB...
Walmart
View
Asus ZenBook 14 OLED Q409Z
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
7
Asus ZenBook 14” 2.8K OLED...
Target
$749.99
View
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
8
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel...
Microsoft US
$1,359
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
9
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space...
Apple
View
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
Our Review
10
Apple 14" MacBook Pro (M2...
BHPhoto
View
Load more deals
Rami Tabari
Rami Tabari
Editor

Rami Tabari is an Editor for Laptop Mag. He reviews every shape and form of a laptop as well as all sorts of cool tech. You can find him sitting at his desk surrounded by a hoarder's dream of laptops, and when he navigates his way out to civilization, you can catch him watching really bad anime or playing some kind of painfully difficult game. He’s the best at every game and he just doesn’t lose. That’s why you’ll occasionally catch his byline attached to the latest Souls-like challenge.