HP Pavilion Plus 16 and 14 make a glorious sub-$1000 showing

Fall is at our doorstep, banging on the window with a flood of news, and among the flood is the HP Pavilion Plus 16 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 making a sub-$1000 showing for casual users and creators.

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 is expected to be available in October for a starting price of $999, while the HP Pavilion Plus 14 is expected to be available in September for a starting price of $849 (links will be active in the fall).

HP Pavilion Plus 16 and 14: Specs, features, and more

Let's start off with the HP Pavilion Plus 16, dressed in either a Natural Silver or Warm Gold, as described by HP. It's packed with up to an Intel Core i7-13700H processor, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

You'll see it also offers a 16-inch, 2560 x 1600, 120Hz display that offers a 100% sRGB and 400 nits of brightness. If those numbers are accurate, that's an incredible showing from HP.

To top that off, HP claims that the Plus 16 can get up to 11 hours and 45 minutes of battery life.

Let's switch off to the HP Pavilion Plus 14, suited in either a Natural Silver, Moonlight Blue, or Tranquil Pink. Changing up the tune, the Pavilion Plus 14 comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840H processor, an AMD Radeon 780M GPU, 32GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.

Despite it's smaller size, it offers an even nicer display at 14-inches. It's an OLED panel clocked in at 2880 x 1800, 120Hz with 100% DCI-P3 and 500 nits of brightness. That's a lot of screen in a small machine.

As far as battery life goes, HP claims to offer 12 hours and 30 minutes based on mixed usage.

Outlook

The HP Pavilion Plus 16 and HP Pavilion Plus 14 sound like great all-purpose laptops, especially for people just going back to school and those who need a bit of an extra kick in their tech.

Don't worry, if you're just getting back to school, you won't have to wait too long, as these laptops launch this fall. Stay tuned for our full reviews and benchmarks.