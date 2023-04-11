HP Envy x360 OLED 2-in-1 laptop sees $230 price drop

By Hilda Scott
published

Save $230 on the versatile HP Envy X360 2-in-1 laptop

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 laptop against bright pink background
(Image credit: HP )

The HP Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can snag the HP Envy x360 13 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $969 (opens in new tab) at HP. It normally costs $1,199, so that's $230 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now. 

If you're on a smaller budget, HP also offers the HP Envy x360 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) ($220 off). 

HP Envy x360 13 OLED 2-in-1: $1,199 (opens in new tab)

HP Envy x360 13 OLED 2-in-1: $1,199 $969 @ HP (opens in new tab)
Save $230 on the 12th Gen Intel-powered HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertiable from laptop to tablet mode. This 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 1TB SSD. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

HP's Envy x360 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for all the right reasons. It combines the functionality of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet into a portable form factor. 

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 500 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 1TB SSD. This configuration is suitable for day-to-day multitasking productivity and consuming content.

We tested the AMD version HP Envy X360 and liked its sturdy chassis, colorful display, solid performance and great battery life. The Intel-charged HP In this deal has 4.5 out of 5-star review rating at HP. Happy owners love its light, compact design. 

Connectivity-wise, the HP Envy x360 offers plenty of ports. It supplies you with: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 x USB Type A ports. There's also a multi-microSD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

Weighing in at 3.0 pounds and 11.8 x 8.5 x 0.63 inches, the HP Envy x360 is fairly portable for a 2-in-1. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches).

Now $230 off, the HP Envy x360 is an exceptional value for the price. 

Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  