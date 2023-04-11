HP Envy x360 OLED 2-in-1 laptop sees $230 price drop

The HP Envy x360 13 is one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. And for a limited time, you can snag the HP Envy x360 13 with 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU for just $969 (opens in new tab) at HP. It normally costs $1,199, so that's $230 off and one of the best laptop deals you can get right now.

If you're on a smaller budget, HP also offers the HP Envy x360 with 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU for $749 (opens in new tab) ($220 off).

(opens in new tab) HP Envy x360 13 OLED 2-in-1: $1,199 $969 @ HP (opens in new tab)

Save $230 on the 12th Gen Intel-powered HP Envy x360. It features a 360-degree hinge for convertiable from laptop to tablet mode. This 2-in-1 has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 1TB SSD.

HP's Envy x360 is our favorite 2-in-1 laptop for all the right reasons. It combines the functionality of a laptop and the flexibility of a tablet into a portable form factor.

The laptop in this deal has a 13.3-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 500 nit touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel UHD Graphics and 1TB SSD. This configuration is suitable for day-to-day multitasking productivity and consuming content.

We tested the AMD version HP Envy X360 and liked its sturdy chassis, colorful display, solid performance and great battery life. The Intel-charged HP In this deal has 4.5 out of 5-star review rating at HP. Happy owners love its light, compact design.

Connectivity-wise, the HP Envy x360 offers plenty of ports. It supplies you with: 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports and 2 x USB Type A ports. There's also a multi-microSD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack built-in.

Weighing in at 3.0 pounds and 11.8 x 8.5 x 0.63 inches, the HP Envy x360 is fairly portable for a 2-in-1. It's on par with the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 14 x 9 x 0.46 inches).

Now $230 off, the HP Envy x360 is an exceptional value for the price.