HP EliteBook 840 G9 gets massive discount in early Presidents' Day laptop deal

The HP Elitebook 840 G9 is one of the best business notebooks to buy. If you're shopping around for a secure work laptop, you'll like this early Presidents' Day deal.

Right now, you can get the HP EliteBook 840 G9 for $1,759 (opens in new tab) directly from HP. It typically costs $3,338, so that's $1,629 in savings or 53% off if we're crunching numbers. This the biggest discount we've ever seen on this enterprise-ready HP EliteBook laptop.

It's one of the top laptop deals in HP's Presidents' Day sale preview.

Save a whopping on the HP Elitebook 840 G9. This Windows Pro-powered machine is well-suited for productivity on the go. It features a 14-inch (1920 x 1200) anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1270P 12-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. HP Wolf Pro Security, provides always-on strong protection from threats.

We didn't test this exact model, however, in our HP EliteBook 840 Aero review, we were impressed by its solid specs and strong speakers. HP customers satisfied with their purchase rate the HP EliteBook 840 4.4 out of 5-stars. Owners of this laptop rave about its fast, powerful performance, and sleek, ultralight design.

At 3 pounds and 0.8 inches thin, the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is super-portable. It's on par with the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (3 pounds, 0.6 inches) and Dell Latitude 7320 2-in-1 (3.1 pounds, 0.7 inches). It's slightly heavier than the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (Gen 9) (2.5 pounds, 0.6 inches).

Now 53% off, the HP EliteBook 840 G9 is a wise choice for IT professionals and business pros.