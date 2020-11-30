HP 2-in-1 Chromebook sinks to just $269 in spectacular Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday 2020 is here and already we're seeing stellar deals on our favorite Chromebooks. If you're in the market for a budget Chromebook, this HP 2-in-1 x360 14B may just be perfect for you.

Chromebooks have become the go-to budget laptop solution, and for good reason. The HP 14b-ca0010nr Chromebook X360 is perfect for multimedia multitaskers. This 14-inch, 2-in-1 laptop is on sale for only $269, and it's versatility means it will be right at home in your, ahem, home office.

HP x360 2-in-1 14B Chromebook deal

HP X360 2-in-1 14B Chromebook: was $399 now $269 @ Best Buy

In this sleek Chromebook you get a brilliant 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB SSD. The 360-degree geared hinge just adds to an already versatile machine. View Deal

Picture this: a 14-inch (1366 x 768) touchscreen display, 2.6-GHz Intel Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB of onboard memory (via the eMMC slot). These specs may be modest, but with this laptop, you'll be doing most of your work in the cloud anyway. And that's exactly what the best Chromebooks are good for.

Thanks to the unique 360-degree geared hinge, you can smoothly switch between laptop or tablet mode depending on whether you need to get some work done or simply want to lounge around watching YouTube. And with each charge lasting more than 12 hours, you shouldn't find yourself running out of juice very often. In short, it's an excellent 2-in-1 machine that'll give you your money's worth.

