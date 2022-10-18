How to watch UFC in Meta Horizon Worlds — 180-degree MMA fights in the metaverse

Last Thursday, UFC announced that it is partnering with Meta, the parent company of Facebook, to deliver on-demand and live MMA events in VR. Fans will get the opportunity to enjoy the 180-degree, cage-side fights via Horizon Worlds, Meta's metaverse app that's growing in popularity.

If you're wondering, "That's great, but what are the actual steps to watch these fights?" You've come to the right place. I'll give you the easy, step-by-step instructions on how to watch MMA fights in VR — as if you're actually sitting in front of the octagon.

How to watch MMA fights in Meta Horizon Worlds

According to UFC, fans had the opportunity to watch the LFA 44 main card on Friday, Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. ET, but if you missed it, "the event will also be available as 'always on' in Horizon Worlds from Oct. 23-27."

As it turns out, UFC fights aren't the only MMA events you can watch in Meta Horizon Worlds. I also spotted a Nakasu vs. Agasa fight at the helm of ONE Championship, another sports media company that delivers MMA content.

Follow the instructions below to find out how you can enjoy MMA fights in VR.

1. You must have a Quest 2 headset.

2. Click on the "Store" button on the taskbar from the home menu. This will take you to the Meta Quest Store.

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds (Image credit: Future)

3. Type in "Horizon Worlds" in the search bar. 

4. Install Horizon Worlds (opens in new tab).

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds (Image credit: Future)

5. Launch Horizon Worlds and wait for the home menu to appear.

6. Under the "Discover" tab, scroll down to "Popular public hangouts."

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds (Image credit: Future)

7. Click on "Venues."

MMA fights in Horizon Worlds

(Image credit: Future)

8. When you teleport into the Venues plaza, look around! You should find portals for any available MMA fights. To enter them, simply walk through the entryway.

