How to watch Google I/O 2022: Android 13, Pixel 6a, Pixel Watch and more expected

Google I/O is making a return with a keynote that's expected to be filled with plenty of exciting announcements, including updates on Android 13, Chrome OS and smart home features, along with a potential Pixel 6a and Pixel Watch tease.



Kicking off on Wednesday, May 11, Google usually delivers details on software updates coming to all of its platforms, whether on Chrome, Chromebooks, Pixel phones, and more. We recently learned about Google's passwordless future coming soon, so expect to hear a few updates on security and privacy features, too. However, we may get a sneak peek at hardware as well.

From leaked images of the Pixel Watch, Google's Apple Watch competitor, to hints of a Pixel 6a on the horizon, there's reason to believe Google may show off details about its future products. Whatever the case, you can find out everything announced at Google I/O 2022 by watching the livestream.

How to watch Google I/O 2022

Google I/O 2022 takes place from Wednesday, May 11 to Thursday, May 12, but the keynote is where the biggest announcements happen. The keynote will be kicking off at 10am PT / 1pm ET / 6pm BST.



You can watch the keynote live on YouTube, and you can set a reminder while you wait to make sure you don't miss it. Check out the YouTube video below.

You can still register for the event if you want to attend specific sessions, but for most people, the keynote will be enough and you don't need to register for it.

What to expect at Google I/O 2022

At Google I/O 2021, we got to see the announcement of Google Meet coming to Docs, Sheets and Slides, along with the progress with language translation with LaMDA, Material You on Android 12, and more. This year, we're hoping to see further developments in Android OS and possibly Wear OS, security features such as passwordless sign-ins, and more on other apps such as Google Maps, Photos, and more.



We already know Android 13 is on its way, and you can even check out how to install the public beta on your Pixel. From everything we've seen so far, Android 13 is a pretty subtle update from Android 12. There are some visual tweaks like the new progress bar for media playback and some new additions to Material You theming, and a variety of small additions. However, we're sure to see a full rundown during the keynote.



Then there's the rumored Pixel Watch. Thanks in large part to a partnership announced with Samsung at Google I/O last year, Wear OS got a much-needed visual and performance upgrade. The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic helped skyrocket the market share for Wear OS late last year, but the platform needs more options and maybe Google can provide one. Leaker Jon Prosser weighed in with a prediction of May 26 for the release date, which lines up reasonably well with an announcement at Google I/O.

Will there be hints of a Google Pixel 6a? Possibly, and maybe even the Google Pixel 7, although we don't expect that until later this year. According to notable tipster Max Jambor (via 9to5Google), the Pixel 6a is set to arrive this May. Plus, seeing how the Pixel 3a launched at Google I/O in 2019 and everything after launched in August, there's reason to believe we'll get something at the Google I/O 2022.



Rumors of the Pixel 6a indicate it will take on the look of the Pixel 6, albeit with a smaller 6.2-inch display. Google may also pack a lesser version of its Tensor chip into the 6a, too.



There's plenty to look forward to at Google I/O 2022, and you can check out everything announced as it happens live over on the livestream. Stay tuned for updates.

