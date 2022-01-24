Google Pixel 6a may arrive sooner than you think

Google's next Pixel A series smartphone is rumored to wipe the floor with its budget smartphone competition, and it's now tipped to be announced earlier than its predecessors.



According to notable tipster Max Jambor (via 9to5Google), the Pixel 6a is set to arrive this May. This shifts the schedule when compared to the last couple of years of Pixel A series releases, and it works in favor of those after a more budget-friendly next-gen Android smartphone earlier in the year.

There have been no official statements regarding the Pixel 6a release date, but there's good reason to believe that Google's next budget smartphone will arrive in May. After the Pixel 3a launch at Google I/O in May 2019, the Pixel A series has settled into a consistent August release schedule.



The Pixel 4a launched on August 20, 2020, with the Pixel 5a following a year later on August 26, 2021. As the report points out, though, the August schedule started due to delays caused by COVID-19. With the Pixel 6 being a complete revamp of Google's smartphone lineup, we may see the tech giant revert to releasing its A series in May.

Pixel 6A scheduled for MayJanuary 22, 2022 See more

Rumors of the Pixel 6a indicate it will take on the look of the Pixel 6, albeit with a smaller 6.2-inch display. Google may also pack a lesser version of its Tensor chip into the 6a too. A May release would make more sense here, as customers could get their hands on a Google Tensor-powered device at a much cheaper price well before the next flagship chip comes in.



We're excited to see what the Pixel 6a has in store, especially if it is set to arrive in May — if the leak is anything to go by. In the meantime, check out why we love the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.