How to update to iOS 16 — don't miss these new iPhone upgrades

"How to get iOS 16" is the question of the day, as Apple is launching the new update coming to iPhone users today (September 12). That means you can check out the reimagined Lock Screen to further personalize your iPhone, edit texts and unsend messages, and even try out the new passwordless PassKeys.



While Apple's "Far Out" September event highlighted what the new iOS 16 features will offer to make the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro even better, there are plenty of updates coming to users who have the iPhone 8 and later. The sooner you download the iOS 16 update, the sooner you can check out the most exciting iOS 16 features coming to your iPhone and features you may not know about.



Fortunately, updating to iOS 16 is simple, but if you're scratching your head as to how to download and upgrade to the new iOS, follow these step-by-step instructions to get the iOS 16 update in no time.

Like any other iOS update, it's a good idea to back up your data on your iPhone just in case there's a hiccup or two. After this, you'll need to head into Settings in order to update to iOS 16, which is expected to land around 1 p.m. EST / 6 p.m. BST.



You may not have to follow the steps below, as your iPhone may have a "Software Update Available" option at the top of Settings to make it easier to download. If not, read on.

(Image credit: Future)

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on General.

3. Tap on Software Update.

4. Go to Upgrade to iOS 16.

5. Tap on Download and install.

There you have it. You'll be prompted to input your passcode and agree to "Terms and Conditions." After that, the upgrade will begin. This can take around 10 minutes, but once it's done, you be able to play around with all the neat new features, from the personalized Lock Screen to unsending and editing texts.



Looking for more features but aren't quite sure what they are? Check out these huge iOS 16 features that you (probably) didn’t know about.