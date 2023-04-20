How to share your screen via FaceTime on Mac

It's important to know how to share your screen via FaceTime on your Mac — it's only a matter of time before you'll want the person on the other end to see what's on your display.

Fortunately, sharing your screen via FaceTime on a Mac, whether you've got the latest 16-inch M2 Max MacBook Pro or last year's M2 MacBook Air, is as easy as 1-2-3. Follow the step-by-step guide below to seamlessly allow your FaceTime participant to see what's on your display.

How to share your screen on FaceTime on Mac

1. Launch a FaceTime call on your Mac.

2. Click on the icon next to the red "hang up" button. A pop-up window on the top-right corner should appear.

3. Tap on the icon located on the far-right of the pop-up window.

4. Select whether you'd like to share an individual window or your entire screen. And just like that, the person on the other end can see the contents on your display.