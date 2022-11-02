How to send your location on iPhone — the easiest way to tell others your whereabouts

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

(Image credit: Laptop Mag)

"How to send your location on iPhone" is a query that's skyrocketing on Google Search — and with good reason. Everyone should know how to notify their friends, family, and other loved ones of their whereabouts. After all, you don't want to find yourself in a precarious situation not knowing how to ping others your location.

Fortunately, sending people your location on your iPhone is super easy. Stick around to read our step-by-step guide so you can inform people about where in the world you're currently stationed.

How to send your location on iPhone

1. Tap on "Contacts."

How to share location on iPhone

How to share location on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Select the person you'd like to send your location to.

3. Scroll down and tap on "Share My Location."

How to share location on iPhone

How to share location on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. You have three options: Share Indefinitely, Share Until the End of the Day and Share for One Hour. Choose one.

How to share location on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

5. Once you've selected your desired time frame, your contact will receive a notification that says "[Your name] started sharing location with you. Do you want to share yours?"

How to share your location on iPhone

How to share your location on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

Your contact will get a map showing your whereabouts with you represented as a gray icon. It will even tell your contact how far away you are from them.

You can end location sharing by navigating back to your contact's page and tapping on "Stop Sharing My Location."

