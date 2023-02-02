How to get a free Galaxy S23 with Samsung smartwatch and tablet from Verizon

Verizon Samsung Galaxy S23 preorder deals (opens in new tab) offer a free entry model Galaxy S23 phone by taking $800 off with trade-in. Even better, Verizon sends you a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (opens in new tab) (valued at $330) and Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G (opens in new tab) (valued at $669) with your Galaxy S23 Series preorder.

Through Feb. 16, preorder the Samsung Galaxy S23 for $799 at Verizon and save $800 when you trade-in your old phone and open a new line. Not only do you get the Galaxy S23 for free, you also get a storage upgrade to the 256GB model (valued at $855) at no extra cost. Add that to the cost of the free Samsung smartwatch and tablet included in this deal and that's a whopping $1,854 in savings.

As an alternative, take $800 off any other Galaxy S23 Series phone with trade-in and new line. This drops the Galaxy S23 Plus (opens in new tab) to just $199 and the Galaxy S23 Ultra (opens in new tab) to $399.

Samsung Galaxy S23: $799 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Preorder the Galaxy S23 from Verizon and save $800 when you trade-in your old phone and open a new line. You'll also get a free storage upgrade to 256GB, a Galaxy Watch 5 and a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Plus, save 50% on the Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase and recevie a $200 gift card when you switch to Verizon. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

And the savings don't stop there, save 50% on the Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase and receive a $200 gift card when you switch to Verizon. Redeem your $200 reward via the My Verizon app or vzw.com/myverizon (opens in new tab).

The Samsung Galaxy S23's specs are on par with what we've come to expect from today's best flagship phones. It features a 6.1-inch, (2340 x 1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Adreno 740 graphics and 128GB of storage. Preorder now for a free upgrade to 256GB of storage. If you prefer more screen real estate, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus upgrades you to a 6.6-inch display.

Samsung's new Galaxy S23 makes it easy to achieve fantastic high resolution photos and videos. Its main triple camera consists of a 50MP wide-angle,12MP ultra-wide, 10MP telephoto lens. The 10MP front camera lets you snap selfies and chat with friends, family and colleagues via Google Meet.

Samsung Galaxy’s most advanced camera system yet features an enhanced optical image stabilizer (OIS) capturing blur-free images even in low light. The camera's wide-angle lens makes 8K video recording at 30 frames look more professional. What's more, object-based AI analyzes each detail in the frame including facial features for accurate reproduction.

If you're due for an upgrade and have an old phone to trade in, Verizon's Galaxy S23 preoder deals could save you tons. These offers end Feb. 16 — preoders arrive by Feb. 17.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus: $999 $800 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Preorder the Galaxy S23 Plus from Verizon and save up to $800 when you trade-in your old phone and open a new line. You'll also get a free storage upgrade to 512GB, a Galaxy Watch 5 and a Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G. Plus, save 50% on the Galaxy Buds 2 with your purchase and recevie a $200 gift card when you switch to Verizon. The Galaxy S23 Plus packs a 6.6-inch, Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM Adreno 740 graphics, and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a 4,700mAh battery with Super Fast Charging 2.0 support. Galaxy S23 Plus preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra w/ Freebies: $1,199 up to $800 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Save up to $800 and get a free storage upgrade to 512GB when you preorder the Galaxy S23 Ultra from Verizon. Plus, get a free Galaxy Watch 5 and free Galaxy Tab S7 FE 5G with your purchase. To qualify for this deal, you must trade in and eligible device and activate the phone on a Verizon Unlimited 5G plan. Plus, save 20% on 3 eligible accessories, 25% off 4, and 30% off 5. Galaxy S23 preorders ship to arrive by Feb. 17.