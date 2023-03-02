How to get a first look at WWE 2K23 and the Bad Bunny preorder bonus pack

As WWE 2K23’s March 17 release date nears, we can now get a more detailed look at the upcoming game. From Tuesday, March 7 through Friday, March 10, 2K Games and 2K NextMakers will give us an in-depth look at WWE 2K23. This includes a deep dive into fan-favorite game modes MyGM, Creation Suite, MyRISE, MyFACTION, Universe Mode and more. We’ll also get to see WWE 2K23”s characters, environment, play and creation Suite.

The weeklong rollout of content spans across WWE 2K social media channels and 2K NextMakers. Kicking off the WWE 2K23 preview are YouTube’s UpUpDownDown host Austin Creed also known as WWE Superstar Xavier Woods and former WWE Superstar Tyler Breeze. Watch UpUpDownDown on YouTube Tuesday, March 7 for a first-look at WWE 2K23 MyGM updates and improvements.

WWE 2K23 is even stronger with tons of advancements and expanded game modes. New to the series is WarGames with action packed mayhem inside two side-by-side rings, surrounded by a double-steel cage.

Pre-order WWE 2K23 now through Mar. 16 to get the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack with WWE 2K23 Standard Edition and Cross Gen Digital Editions. It includes Bad Bunny as a playable character and a Ruby tier MyFACTION card. WWE Deluxe and Icon Editions come with the Bad Bunny Bonus Pack.

On Tuesday, 2K released WWE 2K23 gameplay footage of Grammy Award winning recording artist Bad Bunny in action. The popular global recording artist is no stranger to the squared circle.

Bad Bunny astonished WWE fans with his impressive wrestling ring athletics at WrestleMania 37 back in 2021. Prior to that, he performed, “Booker T” at that year's WWE Royal Rumble. The song pays homage to two-time WWE Hall of Famer Booker T who also appeared alongside Bad Bunny at the event. And now, you can master Bad Bunny’s wrestling skills in the virtual ring as a playable character.

Preview WWE 2K23 gameplay of Bad Bunny’s in-game character below.