How to find Facebook username on iPhone

"How to find Facebook username on iPhone" is a query that's blowing up on Google Search, so it's not just you scratching your head over this. Searching for your Facebook profile ID requires you to jump through a few hoops.

Luckily, if you follow the easy, step-by-step guide below, you'll have access to your Facebook username in no time.

1. Open the Facebook app and tap on the Menu icon on the bottom-right corner of the screen (three horizontal lines).

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on See your profile under your name.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on the three-dot button next to Edit Profile.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Scroll down to the Your Profile Link section. The name you see after "https://www.facebook.com" is your username.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

In the image above, for example, the Facebook username is KimberlyShana.