How to find Facebook username on iPhone

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Find your Facebook profile name in seconds

How to find Facebook username on iPhone
How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Snappa)

"How to find Facebook username on iPhone" is a query that's blowing up on Google Search, so it's not just you scratching your head over this. Searching for your Facebook profile ID requires you to jump through a few hoops.

Luckily, if you follow the easy, step-by-step guide below, you'll have access to your Facebook username in no time.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone

1. Open the Facebook app and tap on the Menu icon on the bottom-right corner of the screen (three horizontal lines).

How to find Facebook username on iPhone

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on See your profile under your name.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on the three-dot button next to Edit Profile.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Scroll down to the Your Profile Link section. The name you see after "https://www.facebook.com" is your username.

How to find Facebook username on iPhone

How to find Facebook username on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

In the image above, for example, the Facebook username is KimberlyShana.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 257 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,199
 (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
3
ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 7 Intel... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$2,649
 (opens in new tab)
$1,483.44
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
4
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 128GB)
Our Review
5
Microsoft Surface 13.5"... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$999
 (opens in new tab)
$519.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
6
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Envy 16" Laptop Intel Arc... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,609.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,369.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!