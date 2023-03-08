Scratching your head on how to dial an extension on iPhone? Perhaps you have a three-or-four digit add-on number you must key in, allowing you to connect to a specific business division or office, and you have no idea how to do it.

Don't you worry! This easy, step-by-step guide, complete with useful visuals, will give you a digestible rundown on how to dial an extension number on your iOS device.

How to dial an extension on iPhone

There are several ways to dial an extension on iPhone. One way is to dial the primary number before waiting for an automated message that prompts you to key in your extension number. However, the method I'm about to show you lets you dial the main number and the extension all in one go.

1. Open the Phone app.

Phone app iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on Keypad.

How to dial extension on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Type in the primary number (e.g., 555-555-5555).

How to dial extension on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Hold down the asterisk button until you see a comma.

(Image credit: Future)

5. Type in the extension number (e.g., 406)

How to dial an extension on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

6. Tap on the green call button.

And voila! This will allow you to connect with everyone all in one go.