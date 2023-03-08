Scratching your head on how to dial an extension on iPhone? Perhaps you have a three-or-four digit add-on number you must key in, allowing you to connect to a specific business division or office, and you have no idea how to do it.
Don't you worry! This easy, step-by-step guide, complete with useful visuals, will give you a digestible rundown on how to dial an extension number on your iOS device.
How to dial an extension on iPhone
There are several ways to dial an extension on iPhone. One way is to dial the primary number before waiting for an automated message that prompts you to key in your extension number. However, the method I'm about to show you lets you dial the main number and the extension all in one go.
1. Open the Phone app.
2. Tap on Keypad.
3. Type in the primary number (e.g., 555-555-5555).
4. Hold down the asterisk button until you see a comma.
5. Type in the extension number (e.g., 406)
6. Tap on the green call button.
And voila! This will allow you to connect with everyone all in one go.