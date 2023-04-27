How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Connect your AirPods to Windows 11 in seconds

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11
(Image credit: Microsoft/Apple)

Wondering how to connect your AirPods to Windows 11? Whether you have the regular ol' AirPods, the AirPods Pro, or the relatively new AirPods Pro 2, we've got you covered.

There's a good chance that you may have recently upgraded to Windows 11, or perhaps you're coming from using Mac or Chrome OS, and you want to know how to connect one of the best wireless headphones to your PC. No worries! Check out the step-by-step guide below, and you'll have your AirPods connected to Windows 11 in no time.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

1. Right-click the bottom taskbar and click on Taskbar Settings.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

2. Click on Bluetooth & Services on the left panel.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

3. Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is turned on.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

4. On your AirPods case, press and hold the button the back until you see a blinking white light to make sure your AirPods are discoverable.

5. Click on Add Device.

6, Click on Bluetooth.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

7. In the Add a Device window, your AirPods should appear. Sometimes, it won't pop up right away. Give it a minute or two.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

8. Once you see your AirPods, click on it and hit Done.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

Voila! Your AirPods should now be connected to Windows 11.

Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 248 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
 (opens in new tab)
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
Apple 2022 MacBook Air Laptop... (opens in new tab)
Amazon (opens in new tab)
$1,049
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
2
Lenovo - IdeaPad Duet 5... (opens in new tab)
Best Buy (opens in new tab)
$499
 (opens in new tab)
$399
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Recommended Retail...
HP Spectre X360 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch Intel Core i5)
Our Review
3
HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 Laptop... (opens in new tab)
HP (US) (opens in new tab)
$999.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 13.5"
 (opens in new tab)
(13.5-inch 256GB)
Our Review
4
Microsoft Surface Laptop 3,... (opens in new tab)
Walmart (opens in new tab)
$1,299.99
 (opens in new tab)
$619.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
5
Acer Swift 5 (2022)... (opens in new tab)
Acer (opens in new tab)
$1,549.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
 (opens in new tab)
(14-inch)
Our Review
6
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm... (opens in new tab)
Lenovo USA (opens in new tab)
$1,700
 (opens in new tab)
$1,445
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
7
14-inch MacBook Pro - Space... (opens in new tab)
Apple (opens in new tab)
$1,999
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h0010nr... (opens in new tab)
BHPhoto (opens in new tab)
$1,299
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
HP Envy 16
 (opens in new tab)
Our Review
9
HP Envy 16" Laptop Intel Arc... (opens in new tab)
Target (opens in new tab)
$1,609.99
 (opens in new tab)
$1,369.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
 (opens in new tab)
(256GB 16GB RAM)
Our Review
10
Surface Laptop Studio - Intel... (opens in new tab)
Microsoft US (opens in new tab)
$1,399.99
 (opens in new tab)
View Deal (opens in new tab)
Load more deals
Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!