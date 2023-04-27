Wondering how to connect your AirPods to Windows 11? Whether you have the regular ol' AirPods, the AirPods Pro, or the relatively new AirPods Pro 2, we've got you covered.

There's a good chance that you may have recently upgraded to Windows 11, or perhaps you're coming from using Mac or Chrome OS, and you want to know how to connect one of the best wireless headphones to your PC. No worries! Check out the step-by-step guide below, and you'll have your AirPods connected to Windows 11 in no time.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11

1. Right-click the bottom taskbar and click on Taskbar Settings.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

2. Click on Bluetooth & Services on the left panel.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

3. Make sure the Bluetooth toggle is turned on.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

4. On your AirPods case, press and hold the button the back until you see a blinking white light to make sure your AirPods are discoverable.

5. Click on Add Device.

6, Click on Bluetooth.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

7. In the Add a Device window, your AirPods should appear. Sometimes, it won't pop up right away. Give it a minute or two.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

8. Once you see your AirPods, click on it and hit Done.

How to connect AirPods to Windows 11 (Image credit: Future)

Voila! Your AirPods should now be connected to Windows 11.