Knowing how to check subscriptions on iPhone is crucial for anyone who is paying for a weekly, monthly, or yearly service via their iOS device. Whether you're subscribed to Apple Music or a slew of third-party apps, it's important to know how to unsubscribe from them if you decide to do so one day.

Finding where to check your subscriptions on iPhone isn't immediately obvious, and perhaps this is by design, but don't worry, we have the scoop on how you can manage your premium services quickly and efficiently.

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

1. Go to Settings.

2. Tap on your name.

3. Tap on Subscriptions.

Here, you can see your active — and inactive — subscriptions.

Want to delete a subscription? Tap on it, hit Cancel, and voila! That's one less thing you have to pay for on a recurring basis.