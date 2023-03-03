How to check subscriptions on iPhone

By Kimberly Gedeon
Manage your iOS subscriptions with a few simple steps

Knowing how to check subscriptions on iPhone is crucial for anyone who is paying for a weekly, monthly, or yearly service via their iOS device. Whether you're subscribed to Apple Music or a slew of third-party apps, it's important to know how to unsubscribe from them if you decide to do so one day.

Finding where to check your subscriptions on iPhone isn't immediately obvious, and perhaps this is by design, but don't worry, we have the scoop on how you can manage your premium services quickly and efficiently.

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

1. Go to Settings.

Settings app iPhone

How to check subscriptions (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on your name.

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

How to check subscriptions on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Tap on Subscriptions.

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

(Image credit: Future)

Here, you can see your active — and inactive — subscriptions.

How to check iPhone subscriptions

How to check iPhone subscriptions (Image credit: Future)

Want to delete a subscription? Tap on it, hit Cancel, and voila! That's one less thing you have to pay for on a recurring basis.

Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!