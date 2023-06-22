How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone

By Kimberly Gedeon
published

Cancel your iOS subscriptions with these simple instructions

iPhone 14 Pro concept
(Image credit: Twitter / Jeff Grossman)

Wondering how to cancel subscriptions on iPhone? You've come to the right place. Perhaps you were baited into signing up for a free trial, and now, you're ready to ditch it before your credit card gets charged.

Or maybe you're trying to tighten your purse strings. After all, inflation is getting out of hand, and if you can save some change here and there, you will. It's not immediately obvious on how you can cancel your subscriptions (perhaps this is by design), but we've got the scoop on how you can free yourself from your recurring payments in no time.

How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone

1. Go to Settings.

Settings app iPhone

How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

2. Tap on your name, which should be above the words "Apple ID, iCloud, Media & Purchases."

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

3. Next, tap on Subscriptions.

How to check subscriptions on iPhone

How to cancel subscriptions on iPhone (Image credit: Future)

4. Here, you'll find your subscriptions. (The active ones should be under the "Active" section.)

How to check iPhone subscriptions

How to check iPhone subscriptions (Image credit: Future)

5. To cancel a subscription on your iPhone, tap on it and hit Cancel. And there you have it! You're no longer tethered to a recurring payment system.

Kimberly Gedeon
Kimberly Gedeon

Kimberly Gedeon, holding a Master's degree in International Journalism, launched her career as a journalist for MadameNoire's business beat in 2013. She loved translating stuffy stories about the economy, personal finance and investing into digestible, easy-to-understand, entertaining stories for young women of color. During her time on the business beat, she discovered her passion for tech as she dove into articles about tech entrepreneurship, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and the latest tablets. After eight years of freelancing, dabbling in a myriad of beats, she's finally found a home at Laptop Mag that accepts her as the crypto-addicted, virtual reality-loving, investing-focused, tech-fascinated nerd she is. Woot!