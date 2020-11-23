Holy cow! This HP Chromebook is only $129 for Black Friday

Black Friday sales are already in full swing, and we've found one of the cheapest laptop deals of the holiday season. And you know what? It's a pretty decent system, too.

Right now, Best Buy offers the HP Chromebook 14 for $129. That's $170 off its

regular price of $299 and the lowest price we've seen for this laptop. It also undercuts Amazon's current price for the same laptop by $134. So far, this is one of the best Black Friday Chromebook deals we've seen all month.

HP Chromebook 14: was $299 now $129 @ Best Buy

The HP Chromebook 14 is a good option, thanks to its 14-inch display, snappy keyboard and attractive chassis. It packs an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. It's a good laptop for anyone looking for a cheap laptop to create docs, check email, browse the internet and stream content on. View Deal

The HP Chromebook 14 is one of the best Chromebooks to buy.

It packs an Intel Celeron N3350 CPU, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage. You may not be able to play Battlefield V on this rig, but it'll do the trick for day-to-day use for most people. Sending emails, browsing the web or even watching YouTube videos shouldn't be a problem on the HP Chromebook 14 thanks to Google's lightweight Chrome OS.

In our HP Chromebook 14 review, we gave it a solid 3.5-star rating, praising its long battery life, attractive chassis and comfortable keyboard. Keep in mind, we reviewed the 14-inch, 1080p model while the Chromebook is this deal has a 1366 x 768-pixel resolution panel. You should get longer battery life since the laptop won't be pushing as many pixels. Owners of this laptop don't seem to mind the tradeoff considering the device has a 4.5-star user rating on Best Buy.

Design-wise, the Chromebook 14's attractive chassis and gray finish is sure to stand out in a crowd. Its lid has a rough texture with a glossy HP logo embossed in the center. Port selection on the Chromebook 14 is generous. You get four USB Type-C port, two USB 3.0 ports, a microSD card slot, and a headphone jack

Black Friday falls on November 27 and we expect to see tons of deals on the industry's best mobile tech. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2020 deals hub for this year's best Black Friday discounts.