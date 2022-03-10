Gotham Knights finally has a release date — It's going to be a long Halloween

Through a simple Twitter reveal, the team behind Gotham Knights confirmed its release date for October 25, 2022. The game will be available for PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X.

Gotham Knights was originally slated to release in 2021, but, like many games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment delayed it to 2022, giving it nearly another year in the oven. That might not be a bad thing.

Gotham Knights is prepping for an October release

Gotham Knights isn’t the work of the main Arkham developer, Rocksteady, but it is in the hands of Batman: Arkham Origins developer WB Games Montréal Inc., so this particular title will be akin to Arkham's legacy gameplay, but with a slightly different take.

For those that are unaware, Gotham Knights is set in a world after the death of Bruce Wayne / Batman and James Gordon, events that caused crime to spike in Gotham City. Dick Grayson / Nightwing (Christopher Sean), Barbara Gordon / Batgirl (America Young), Tim Drake / Robin (Sloane Morgan Siegel), and Jason Todd / Red Hood (Stephen Oyoung) all receive a farewell message from Bruce asking them to carry on his legacy and protect Gotham City in this vulnerable time.

Gotham Knights will be a cooperative action role-playing game. While its base combat remains equivalent to the beat-em-up action you get in the Arkham series, you’ll also be gaining experience, leveling up and seeing damage numbers on the screen.

