Got Netflix? 5 new games coming to the app

Netflix debuted its games division in late 2021, and since then, it has unleashed 55 games, including Arcanium, Into the Breach, and Moonlighter. Now, its games portfolio is about to swell beyond your wildest dreams. The streaming giant recently announced that it's poised to drop 40 new games (opens in new tab) in 2023.

On top of that, Netflix is currently developing an additional 70 games with its partners. In adding so much variety to its library, Netflix is hoping that every subscriber will find something that they love, whether it's an indie darling, an award-winning hit, an RPG, a narrative adventure, a puzzle game, or whatever floats their boat.

5 Netflix games coming to the app

We were already pretty surprised by how good Netflix Games is (Click on the hyperlink to get some awesome game recommendations.), so we're excited to see what else Netflix has in store for subscribers in the near future. Check out the list below to see the 5 new Netflix games you can look forward to playing.

1. Mighty Quest: Rogue Place

Early this year, Netflix dropped "Ubisoft's Valiant Hearts: Coming Home" in the app. It was the first of the three exclusive games the developer plans to release on the streaming service. Next up? "Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace," a rogue-lite game set in a bizarre world that is reminiscent of the universe inside "The Mighty Quest for Epic Loot."

Netflix boasts that "Mighty Quest: Rogue Palace" features an improved formula, a deeper narrative and better action gameplay that is more frantic than usual. Plus, the streaming giant promises that it has high replayability. Win!

Netflix Games release date: April 18

2. Monument Valley 1 and Monument Valley 2

Monument Valley is an award-winning dreamscape-esque indie puzzle title from ustwo games. The original game throws you into a surreal, fantastical world with awkward, impossible polygonal structures. It's up to you to guide a silent princess through these geometrical monuments, revealing hidden paths and dodging the Crow People. Its sequel follows a mother's journey with her child through the magical, mysterious world.

Netflix Games release date: 2024 (Exact date TBD)

3. Terra Nil

Begging for an agriculture-based simulator? Terra Nil is for you! This game gives you the opportunity to revitalize a barren wasteland. Transform a vast dessert into a lush, ecological paradise by planting forests, purifying the soil and cleaning polluted oceans.

Netflix Games release date: March 28

4. Too Hot to Handle

Too Hot to Handle (Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix boasts that Too Hot to Handle: Love is a Game is one of its most-played games to date. After all, it is based on its ultra-popular dating show Too Hot to Handle. The dating simulator allows players to build their own character before getting thrown into a hot, steamy, romantic location, just like the show, to meet attractive singles.

Will the next Too Hot to Handle game be similar? We're unsure. Aside from revealing that it will be partnering with Nanobit again for the next game, we have no idea what this new game will bring.

Netflix Games release date: Later this year