Google's fantastic Pixel 6a falls to lowest price ever at just $299

Spring is finally here and oh boy are the deals springing today. If you're in the market for a new phone, here's a Pixel 6a discount that'll knock your socks off.

For a limited time, you can get the Google Pixel 6a for just $299 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. It typically costs $449, so you're saving $100 and getting the Pixel 6a for an all-time low price. As an alternative, you can get the Pixel 6a for $249 (opens in new tab) ($200) at Best Buy with activation.

So if you're on a tight budget, this is one of the best phone deals under $300.

Google's Pixel 6a is a cheaper Pixel 7 alternative and one of the best smartphones to buy if you're switching from iPhone. It packs a 6.1 inch FHD+ OLED display, Google Tensor 8-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. This unlocked Pixel 6a works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and just about every major U.S. pre-paid carrier.

As we note in our Pixel 6a review, we love its excellent software support, unique AI software features and bright, colorful display. We gave the Pixel 6a an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its impressive performance. It's the Editor's Choice budget Android phone.

For documenting life's fleeting moments, it has a 12.2MP wide and 12MP ultrawide lens dual camera on the back. An 8MP front camera facilitates selfies and video calls. Google design engineers incorporated an under-display fingerprint sensor into the Pixel 6a for secure unlocking. No more having to memorize passwords and pin codes.

In a nutshell, the Pixel 6a offers the best features of its premium siblings for less.

