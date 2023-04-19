Google Pixel fold will be pricy — but these incentives could soften the blow

A recent article from CNBC claims that Google’s long-awaited foldable, the Pixel Fold , is set to launch sometime in June following an official announcement at the upcoming Google I/O 2023 event on May 10. This information reportedly comes from internal communications seen by the network that includes details on the device’s release date, battery life, weight, chipset, and price.



If the information obtained is correct, the Pixel Fold, known internally as “Felix,” will be outfitted with Google’s Tensor G2 SoC and a 7.6-inch internal display similar in size to Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold — Google’s primary competitor in the foldable market.



Further details from the communications reveal a weight of 263g, making it ~10g heavier than the Galaxy Z Fold. However, that additional weight is supposedly due to the Fold’s larger battery, which Google claim is capable of lasting a full 24 hours on a single charge — or 72 hours in low-power mode.

Time for an upgrade?

One key detail that the report also seems to confirm is the Pixel Folds rumored $1700+ price tag. This premium price point is on par with Samsung’s foldable but remains a sizable investment for most consumers to make, especially given current economic hardships.



In an attempt to incentivize early adopters, Google is reportedly ready to sweeten the deal with a free Pixel Watch ($349/$399 RRP) when purchasing. As one of the best smartwatches available to date, the Pixel Watch adds incredible value to the purchase of a Pixel Fold.

(Image credit: Google )

Not only does the Pixel Watch give you on-the-go access to a wide array of Google services such as Gmail, Google Maps, Google Wallet, and Google Assistant, but there’s also Fitbit integration to keep track of your health metrics by day and your sleep stages by night.



According to the same internal communications, Google is also preparing to offer a trade-in option on phones when upgrading to the Pixel Fold. While it may only shave a fraction off of the Fold’s cost, it’s another step to making Google’s foldable more attractive to potential customers.