God of War Ragnarök is launching November 9

By published

One of the best narratives in gaming will continue soon

God of War Ragnarok Release Date Reveal
(Image credit: Santa Monica Studio)

God of War Ragnarök, the highly anticipated sequel to 2018's God of War, is coming on November 9. A cinematic trailer was abruptly posted to YouTube earlier today, showcasing pre-rendered footage of Kratos and Atreus facing off against some big baddies.

Considering some of the biggest games of 2022 have suffered delays, including Starfield and the Breath of the Wild sequel, gamers should be ecstatic to know that the continuation of one of the best narratives in gaming history is coming to us in as little as four months.

If you weren't aware, it has been confirmed that Ragnarök will be the grand finale for the Norse mythology series that the 2018 game built up. Cory Barlog, the game director and story writer for God of War, is no longer Ragnarök's director, he's listed as a producer, but is reportedly working on something different. We're not sure what Barlog is working on, but we expect we'll learn more about it in the coming years.

Eric Williams is directing God of War Ragnarök, making this his gaming directorial debut. There's a lot of anticipation built up for this game, so this November will be an exciting time. Getting the conclusion to this fantastic story is most likely going to be an emotional rollercoaster.

Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.