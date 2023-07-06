Get $50 in Samsung Credit when you preorder the next Galaxy Z Series phone, reserve now!

Samsung invites you to join the "flipside" and get ready to flex with a next-gen Galaxy Z Series device. For a limited time, reserve your offer for an early discount on Samsung's soon-to-be announced Galaxy devices. Likely the anticipated Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5.

Visit https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/the-next-galaxy/reserve/ now to get $50 in Samsung Credit when you preorder the next Galaxy Z phone. This offer ends July 26, 2023 — the date of Samsung's next Galaxy Unpacked event, so act fast!

This is one of the best phone deals available today.

Galaxy Z Series Phone: $50 Credit @ Samsung

Reserve $50 in Samsung Credit to apply toward your Galaxy Z phone preorder. The official release date, pricing and preorder information for the next Galaxy phone is expected to be revealed at Galaxy Unpacked later this month. Samsung Unpacked 2023 takes place July 26, 2023.

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event takes place in Seoul, Korea this summer. It streams live at Samsung US Newsroom, Samsung.com, Samsung TV Plus and Samsung’s YouTube channel beginning at 7 a.m. ET on Wednesday, July 26, 2023.

The expected Galaxy Z Flip 5 and Galaxy Z Fold 5 are expected to bring notable upgrades to Samsung's foldable phone series.

To get first dibs on Samsung's new Galaxy Z devices, swing over to https://www.samsung.com/us/smartphones/the-next-galaxy/reserve/. Next, enter in your first and last name and a valid email address and phone number (optional) and select "Reserve now". This exclusive credit offer is redeemable when you preorder the new Galaxy Z series phone at Samsung.com.

As an alternative, you can get a solid discount on the existing Galaxy Z Series. Samsung currently offers up to $900 in instant trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and up to $745 off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 with trade-in. Normally priced at $1,799 and $1,099 respectively, Samsung's trade-in deals net you a considerable amount of savings.

Pricing and availability for the 5th generation Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy Z Fold are expected to be announced during the next Galaxy Unpacked event. Watch the theatrical trailer invite for Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2023 below and reserve your Samsung Credit at Samsung.com.