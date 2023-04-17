Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar watch hits lowest price of the year, save $133

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar is one of the best triathlon watches out there. Whether you're a triathlete or gym rat looking for a multisport watch, here's a deal not to be missed.

Amazon continues to offer the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar Watch for $466 (opens in new tab).That's $133 below its $600 list price and this Garmin watch's lowest price of the year.

Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar sale

(opens in new tab) Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar: $599 $466 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $133 on the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar multisport GPS watch. It features a lightweight, durable design and up to 20 hours of battery life in smartwatch mode and up to 110 hours in UltraTrac mode. Whether you're a triathlete or just train like one, the Garmin Forerunner 955 Solar will help you achieve your best.

Garmin's Forerunner 955 Solar is one of the industry's best multisport GPS watches. It's great for running, hiking, climbing, skiing, snowboarding, kayaking, tennis, pickleball, disc golf and so much more. It features a 1.3-inch 260 x 260-pixel sunlight-visible corning gorilla glass 3 DX display. Its bezel is made of fiber-reinforced polymer and it has a 22mm silicone band for all day wearing comfort.

Waterproof up to 5 meters, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of the best watches for pool and open water swimming. Speaking of, it logs your swimming distance, pace, stroke count/rate and calories burned. And for cyclists, it features routable cycling maps and several cycling profiles like road, mountain, gravel, eBiking, bike commuting and others.

For running, the Garmin Forerunner 655 solar features several run profiles including, outdoor track, treadmill, indoor track, trail running and more. Track running power, pac, performance condition, and more.

If you're looking for an all-around sports watch, the Garmin Forerunner 955 is one of the best you can get.