Garmin Enduro solar multisport GPS watch gets 50% price cut

By Hilda Scott
published

Save 50% on the Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch with solar charging

Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch with titanium bezel and nylon band
(Image credit: Garmin Enduro)

Succeeded by the Garmin Enduro 2, the og Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch is still worth your time. If you're looking for a cheaper Apple Watch Ultra alternative, this deal is especially for you. 

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Enduro Titanium Watch for $470 (opens in new tab). This ultra-performance watch typically costs $900, so that's $430 in savings. That's just $10 shy of its all-time low price on Amazon. As an alternative, the PlayBetter Store via Amazon offers the Garmin Enduro Steel Watch for $399 (opens in new tab) (50% off). 

Garmin Enduro Titatium: $900 (opens in new tab)

Garmin Enduro Titatium: $900 $470 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save $430 on the Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch with titanium bezel and nylon band. It features a solar charging lens, up to 80 hours of battery life, and 1.4-inch always-on 280 x 280-pixel resolution display. It's ideal for hiking, indoor climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, kayaking and more. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)

Garmin's Enduro is one of the GPS watches for just about every indoor and outdoor sport. It's ideal for hiking, indoor climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, kayaking and more. And to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Garmin Enduro uses your sleep and wellness data to recommend your next workout. Overall, it does a great job of combining everyday wear with ultra performance functionality.

The Garmin Enduro is water resistant up to 10 meters, features a solar charging lens, up to 80 hours of battery life, and 1.4-inch always-on 280 x 280-pixel resolution display. Rugged, weather-resistant and lightweight by design, the Garmin Enduro is offered in two versions. Choose either a steel or DLC-coated titanium bezel, buttons and rear case, both include nylon bands.

Although we didn't review this watch Amazon customers rate the Garmin Enduro 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners love its amazing battery life and multisport use for running, racing, swimming and more. And since it harnesses power from the sun when you're outdoors, so it's last extremely long in between charges.

Trail runners will benefit from the Garmin Enduro's trail run VO2 max features. This function tracks your cardiovascular fitness level and adjusts based on trail conditions. Multi-GNSS support and a barometric altimeter and compass lets you tackle even the most challenging environments. For added safety and awareness when climbing, the Garmin Enduro's ClimbPro trail feature gives you comprehensive info for descents and flats. 

As with all Garmin multisport GPS watches, the Garmin Enduro features customizable battery options. Smartwatch mode gets you up 50 days of battery life (65 days with solar) whereas battery saver watch mode gets you up to 130 days (1 year with solar) in between charges. Enable GPS mode for 70 hours (80 hours with solar) or uptime, max battery GPS mode for up to 200 hours (300 hours with solar) of battery or expedition GPS activity mode for up to 65 days (95 days with solar) of power. 

If you're looking for an all-around multisports GPS watch for indoor and outdoor use, the Garmin Enduro is a great companion.

Garmin Enduro: $799 (opens in new tab)

Garmin Enduro: $799 $399 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)
Save 50% on the Garmin Enduro with steel bezel and nylon band. It features a solar charging lens, up to 80 hours of battery life, and 1.4-inch always-on 280 x 280-pixel resolution display. It's ideal for hiking, indoor climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, kayaking and more. Own it now for its best price yet. 

View Deal (opens in new tab)
Hilda Scott
Hilda Scott

Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.  