Garmin Enduro solar multisport GPS watch gets 50% price cut

Succeeded by the Garmin Enduro 2, the og Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch is still worth your time. If you're looking for a cheaper Apple Watch Ultra alternative, this deal is especially for you.

Amazon currently offers the Garmin Enduro Titanium Watch for $470. This ultra-performance watch typically costs $900, so that's $430 in savings. That's just $10 shy of its all-time low price on Amazon. As an alternative, the PlayBetter Store via Amazon offers the Garmin Enduro Steel Watch for $399 (50% off).

Save $430 on the Garmin Enduro multisport GPS watch with titanium bezel and nylon band. It features a solar charging lens, up to 80 hours of battery life, and 1.4-inch always-on 280 x 280-pixel resolution display. It's ideal for hiking, indoor climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, kayaking and more.

Garmin's Enduro is one of the GPS watches for just about every indoor and outdoor sport. It's ideal for hiking, indoor climbing, bouldering, mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, swimming, kayaking and more. And to help you achieve your fitness goals, the Garmin Enduro uses your sleep and wellness data to recommend your next workout. Overall, it does a great job of combining everyday wear with ultra performance functionality.

The Garmin Enduro is water resistant up to 10 meters, features a solar charging lens, up to 80 hours of battery life, and 1.4-inch always-on 280 x 280-pixel resolution display. Rugged, weather-resistant and lightweight by design, the Garmin Enduro is offered in two versions. Choose either a steel or DLC-coated titanium bezel, buttons and rear case, both include nylon bands.

Although we didn't review this watch Amazon customers rate the Garmin Enduro 4.7 out of 5-stars. Satisfied owners love its amazing battery life and multisport use for running, racing, swimming and more. And since it harnesses power from the sun when you're outdoors, so it's last extremely long in between charges.

Trail runners will benefit from the Garmin Enduro's trail run VO2 max features. This function tracks your cardiovascular fitness level and adjusts based on trail conditions. Multi-GNSS support and a barometric altimeter and compass lets you tackle even the most challenging environments. For added safety and awareness when climbing, the Garmin Enduro's ClimbPro trail feature gives you comprehensive info for descents and flats.

As with all Garmin multisport GPS watches, the Garmin Enduro features customizable battery options. Smartwatch mode gets you up 50 days of battery life (65 days with solar) whereas battery saver watch mode gets you up to 130 days (1 year with solar) in between charges. Enable GPS mode for 70 hours (80 hours with solar) or uptime, max battery GPS mode for up to 200 hours (300 hours with solar) of battery or expedition GPS activity mode for up to 65 days (95 days with solar) of power.

If you're looking for an all-around multisports GPS watch for indoor and outdoor use, the Garmin Enduro is a great companion.