Galaxy Watch 5 preorder deal throws in free $60 gift card

Galaxy Watch 5 preorder deals and incentives early adopters of Samsung's next-gen smartwatch. So if you want to be among the first to get your hands on this premium wearable, listen up.

Preorder the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro for $449 (opens in new tab) from Best Buy and get a free $60 e-Gift Card. The digital cash may be used to shop at Best Buy online and in stores. As an alternative, buy the Galaxy Watch 5 for $279 (opens in new tab) and get a free $40 Best Buy e-Gift Card.

This is one of the best Galaxy Watch 5 deals we've seen so far.

For a limited time, get a free $60 e-Gift Card when you preorder the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro from Best Buy. Samsung's most advanced smartwatch to date, it has everything you need to crush your wellness goals and express your unique style. It features auto workout tracking, body compostion data, advanced sleep coaching, ehanced GPS and improved battery life.

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is the tech giant's most advanced smartwatch yet. Its 45mm titanium case, sapphire glass, and 60% bigger battery, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is more durable and longer lasting than the Galaxy Watch 4.

With a rated battery life of up to 80 hours on a single full charge, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is suitable for long workouts and outdoor activities like running, hiking or cycling.

The new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro features a 1.36-inch (450x450) always-on AMOLED display, Samsung Exynos W920 processor,1.56 of RAM and 16GB of storage. Like many of today's smart wristwear, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offers tons of health and fitness tracking features. Among them are heart rate monitoring, ECG, and continuous SpO2 just to name a few.

In a nutshell, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is worth considering if you're shopping around for a new smartwatch.

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro preorders ship to arrive by its August 26 release date.