Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra deal: Save $100 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with S Pen is the best tablet for drawing and note taking. For a limited time, Samsung offers an unbeatable deal on its premium big screen tablet.

Right now, you can get the Galaxy Tab S8 with free Galaxy Watch 4 for $999 (opens in new tab)at Samsung. The tablet alone retails for $1,099 and the smartwatch costs $199, so that's $300 in savings. This premature Black Friday tablet deal is one of the best of its kind. Samsung's offer (opens in new tab) ends Oct. 24.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra w/ free Galaxy Watch 4: $1,099 $999 @ Samsung (opens in new tab)

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 and get a free Galaxy Watch 4 (valued at $199). The Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a solid iPad Pro alternative for Android users. Plus, it ships with its own S Pen while Apple charges $129 for its Pencil stylus. Samsung's new S Pen accurately mimics the realistic feel of a pen gliding across paper.

This premium Galaxy tablet packs a stunning 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED 120Hz display for truly immersive viewing. Its sleek, armor aluminum exterior houses a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the device is a massive 11,200mAh battery for all-day working, streaming or gaming.

In our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review, we were floored by its bright, vivid 2560 x 1600-pixel display, solid performance and S Pen. Battery life was also impressive, it endured nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. We gave the Galaxy Tab S8 an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award.

If you're looking for a top of the line Android tablet that doubles as a laptop, the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is the only choice. Period. The free Galaxy Watch 4 included in this deal features advanced sleep tracking, auto workout-tracking, run coaching, real-time ECG monitoring and fall detection.

Black Friday 2022 is on Nov. 25 this year and we're tracking early Black Friday tablet deals until then. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday deals 2022 hub for the best discounts on must-have tech.