Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go falls to a measly $75 in year-end deal

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is on sale for dirt cheap in this year-end laptop deal.

Right now, you can get the Intel Celeron model Galaxy Chromebook Go for just $75 (opens in new tab) directly from Samsung. Typically, it costs $300 so that's a massive $225 off. Historically, this is the Galaxy Chromebook Go's lowest price to date and one of the best Chromebook deals we've tracked all year.

If you have more room in your budget, you can get the Galaxy Chromebook 2 for $449 (opens in new tab) ($100 off).

Save $225 on the Samung Galaxy Chromebook Go. With a weight of 3.2 pounds and a mere 0.6-inches thin, it fits easily into backpacks and luggage.

Samsung's Galaxy Chromebook Go is one of the best budget laptops around. It's super-portable and runs on Google ChromeOS, so it's easy to use, secure, and boots up fast.

It features a 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, 1.1-GHz Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM and Intel UHD Graphics. There's 32GB of microSD-expandable storage built-in for file and app storage. These specs may not blow you away, however, it's plenty for basic use. This configuration is all you need if you want to create docs, check emails, browse the internet and stream content.

Connectivity-wise, the Galaxy Book Go has a decent amount of ports and slots. It has two USB Type-C ports, a USB3.2 port, microSD card reader and headphone/mic combo jack. Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 offer fast and reliable wireless connections.

At 3.2 pounds and 0.6-inches thin, the Galaxy Chromebook Go fits easily into backpacks and luggage. At $75, it's a no-brainer if you're looking for a laptop on a tight budget.