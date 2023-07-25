Foldable iPad? New rumor reignites chatter about an upcoming bendable Apple tablet

We've covered rumors about Apple's supposed secret plans to release a foldable iPad as far back as 2019. The Cupertino-based tech giant always seemed to have an aversion to anything bendy and flippy (I mean, come on, have you ever seen a 2-in-1 MacBook?), so this morsel of gossip always seemed far-fetched to me.

However, foldable iPad rumors regained steam in 2022 with Ming-Chi Kuo, a respected Apple leaker, claiming that Apple is exploring e-ink displays for future foldable tablets, a technology that is expected to deliver huge power savings.

Interestingly, the iFold scuttlebutt continued to roll into 2023 with Kuo claiming that it is due to debut in 2024 (we'll see about that). But the rumors won't stop. Brand spankin' new whispers of an upcoming foldable iPad are coming from a new source: DigiTimes.

A foldable iPad may actually be in the works

Placed behind a paywall, DigiTimes shared a preview of an upcoming report about Apple's hush-hush foldable iPad plans. Citing supply chain sources, the DigiTimes report says, "Apple, who is rumored to have been working on foldable smartphones for several years, reportedly is extending the effort to the tablet sector."

This rumor supports previous claims that the Cupertino-based tech giant is working on a foldable iPad (in addition to a foldable iPhone). Kuo, for example, said that the upcoming bendable iPad will come with a carbon-fiber kickstand while popular display analyst Ross Young shared that it could sport a 20.5-inch panel.

Although Kuo predicted that Apple will debut the foldable iPad next year, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, a popular Apple tipster, said he saw no signs of a 2024-bound foldable iPad.

The additions in the iPad lineup will be the redesigned OLED iPad Pros in 2024 + entry level and Mini spec bumps. As I wrote before, 2023 will be a light year for the iPad (and Watch). Also not hearing anything about a foldable iPad in 2024.

And you know what? I believe him over Kuo. It's highly likely that Apple is currently working on engineering new foldable iDevices, but the Cupertino-based tech giant likes to take its time before entering a new market category, so I won't be holding my breath for a 2024 iFold.

