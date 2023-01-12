First official Samsung Galaxy S23 pictures leak, and it looks a bit like an iPhone 6!

The first official images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 have just leaked — hot on the heels of the Galaxy Unpacked event announcement. Posted by WinFuture , they show a range of colors and (to my eyes) a fair bit of inspiration taken from the iPhone 6.

Not to say there’s a home button on here. It’s still all screen up front. But from the raised camera lens rather than an integrated bump to the curved metallic edges, something feels quite “Apple” about this year’s models.

What other info can we gather from these pictures?

(Image credit: WinFuture)

While there’s no official details in relation to specs that we can glean from these pictures, we can start to make some logical assumptions based on leaks and rumors we already know.

For example, we’re seeing the triple camera setup, which does hint towards a similar system to last year, complete with the 10MP telephoto that offers a 3x optical zoom and the single LED flash.

Design-wise, the S23 in reality does match the renders from Smartpix, which means we could tie dimensions back to reported numbers. The S23 Plus will have dimensions of 157.7 x 76.1 x 7.6mm (6.2 x 2.99 x 0.29 inches), which is slightly taller than the S22 Plus at 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6mm (6.19 x 2.98 x 0.29 inches). While the standard S23 dimensions haven’t been leaked, it’s fair to say you may see something very similar in size, with a tiny extra bit of height.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

As for the build, it very much looks like sheets of glass sandwiched around a shiny aluminum band (if the slight sheen up top of the side profile shots is anything to go by). While we do miss the integrated camera bump into the side railing, it still forms a friendly aesthetic in these brighter colorways.

Outlook

These official images show a colorful update to the new Galaxy phones that copy some of the Ultra’s homework in terms of the camera bumps. With shares of iPhone 6 in its curvature, we know we’re set for another flagship slab that compliments the super powerhouse.

Of course, we’ll save any proper impressions for when we have our full hands on time with the phones, but everything's adding up quite nicely for a moderate spec bump on what already was quite a strong Android phone experience.

Oh, and by the way. If you visit Samsung's Unpacked page (opens in new tab), you can get up to $100 in Samsung credit by pre-ordering early (if you're feeling confident the new phone and laptop will be good)!