Expand your inventory with up to 44% off Western Digital external drives

Gaming has become something of a storage nightmare recently. Juggling which games to keep installed on your PC or console can be a headache, and upgrading your interior drives can be a daunting task to some. Thankfully, Western Digital comes through with several external storage options to mitigate that anxiety.

(opens in new tab)If you're looking for a high-speed drive, look no further than the Elements SE. Utilizing a USB 3.0 connection, this SSD can reach speeds up to 400 MB/s for PC, Mac, or console use. Weighing in at just under 1 ounce and able to resist up a drop up to 6.5 feet, the WD Elements SE is also incredibly mobile. Don't miss $30 off this premium SSD during Prime Day

For all your large file needs, the WD Elements HDD offers up to 20 TB of additional storage. It uses a USB 3.0 connection for some decent transfer speeds, though at 1.24lbs it isn't the most mobile external drive out there. Get it for $200 off just for Prime Day.

(opens in new tab)Do you have like 125 games that you're lacking the storage space for? WD_Black P10. Need speeds up to 140 MB/s with a USB 3.0? WD_Black P10. Want to save $50 on gaming storage during Prime Day sales? WD_Black P10. Gaming.

(opens in new tab)For those looking for a little additional security in their storage, the WD My Passport pairs USB-C read speeds up to 130 MB/s with a 256-Bit hardware encryption. While this model is only compatible with Macs, $60 in savings is a steal for any apple user needing to upgrade their storage.

So what's better? SSDs or HDDS? Honestly, they both have their perks.

Hard drive disks (HDD) use several moving magnetic disks to store data. This means all of the data storage is physical which is why they also tend to be the larger option; requiring more space for more internal parts. Unfortunately, these internal parts make HDDs susceptible to internal damage, making them less drop-resistant.

Solid-state drives (SSD), on the other hand, use an integrated circuit (a microchip) to store data. This means that they read, write, and store data using electric pulses. SSDs process data much more quickly and can be constructed on a much smaller scale because they don't require any moving parts.

Overall, HDDs are an excellent option for affordability, while SSDs are the superior choice in performance. Western Digital has you covered whichever option you choose, but you better get in on these Prime Day deals soon - they won't last long.

