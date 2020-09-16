Ex-Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible

Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 and Dying Light developers who formed Starward Industries officially announced that they're working on a first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible.

This project is a next-gen endeavor that Starward Industries describes as a sci-fi thriller set in a retro-future timeline. It gives off some serious 2001: A Space Odyssey vibes. Here's what we know about it so far.

Everything we know about The Invincible

Image 1 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 2 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 3 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 4 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 5 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 6 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries) Image 7 of 7 Ex-Witcher 3, Cyberpunk 2077 devs announce first-person sci-fi thriller called The Invincible (Image credit: Starward Industries)

In The Invincible, you're a space scientist who wakes up on a hostile planet. You must scour the planet and find your missing crewmates. But surviving that journey is heavily dependent on your non-linear story choices.

The game features "Analogue yet very advanced technology allowing for drones and autonomous robots to support or spoil your mission." The gameplay is designed to be non-linear, similar to The Witcher 3, so you can shape relationships with NPCs however you'd like.

The name of the game might've caught your eye, as The Invincible is actually a book by Stanislaw Lem, and the inspiration behind Starward Industries' latest project.

Interestingly enough, Starward Industries talks about their project as being AA ambitions built with AAA experience. "We want to pursue quality mastered in previous endeavors and to deliver it in smaller, yet even and groundbreaking projects," Starward Industries writes on its homepage.

The Invincible is being built on Unreal Engine 4 and is slated to launch sometime in 2021.