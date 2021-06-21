Epic Prime Day deal: This 27-inch, 240Hz AOC gaming monitor is $60 off

Whoa! This Prime Day gaming monitor deal is hot, and if you wait too long, you'll miss out on this steamy discount. This 27-inch, curved AOC gaming monitor is now $240 on Amazon, an $60 drop from its original price of $300.

The 27-inch AOC curved monitor in this Prime Day deal sports a 1920 x 1080-pixel, 240Hz panel with a rapid-fast 0.5ms response rate. It also has AMD FreeSync, which ensures that your display doesn't succumb to screen tearing while you're heavily immersed in your favorite games.

The AOC monitor has a three-sided, frameless design with an 80 million to 1 contrast ratio for vivid pictures. For gamers who spend hours and hours on end playing their favorite triple-A games, they'll appreciate AOC LowBlue Mode, which helps to reduce eye strain during extended sessions.

The AOC C27G2Z monitor boasts a 0.5ms response time, AMD Freesync technology for flawless graphics and ultra-smooth gameplay, VESA mount compatibility and height-adjustable flexibility.

The AOC curved gaming monitor offers four ports: one DisplayPort 1.3, two HDMI 2.0 and Audio Line-Out.

