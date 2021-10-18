Trending

Elden Ring is delayed — So close, yet so far away

Elden Ring will now be released on Feb 25, 2022.

(Image credit: FromSoftware)

Sorry, gamers. Elden Ring needs a little more time in the oven according to the devs, so the game has been delayed. The release date changed from Jan 21, 2022 to Feb 25, 2022, marking a delay of just over a month. 

According to the official Twitter account, "the depth & strategic freedom of the game exceeded initial expectations."

Elden Ring is now further away than it was yesterday, but you might be able to experience it sooner than you think. According to the tweet linked above, FromSoftware is holding a Closed Network Test in November, so some lucky fans might be able to get an early sneak peek.

While delays aren't a surprise in this day and age, we didn't expect Elden Ring to get delayed after it took so long to even get a release date. However, it's good to see developers not being afraid to take the time they need to finish a game.

FromSoftware officially announced its Network Test in a separate Tweet. Here is the list of sessions:

  • Session 1 - November 12th (Fri) from 3:00am to 6:00am PT
  • Session 2 - November 12th (Fri) from 7:00pm to 10:00pm PT
  • Session 3 - November 13th (Sat) from 11:00am to 2:00pm PT
  • Session 4 - November 14th (Sun) from 3:00pm to 6:00pm PT
  • Session 5 - November 14th (Sun) from 7:00pm to 10:00pm PT

Make sure you sign up before November 1, 2021. Obviously, your code won't be guaranteed, but the sooner you do it, the better.

