Early Black Friday deal: Beats Studio Buds for just $89 — lowest price ever

Beats Studio Buds are among the best wireless earbuds with active noise-cancelling. And for a limited time, you can snag them for an unbeatable price.

Right now, you can get the Beats Studio Buds for just $89 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. Normally, they cost $149, so that's $60 in savings. This marks an all-time low price for the Beats Studio Buds, we don't see it going any lower. It's one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get today.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio Buds: $149 $89 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $60 on the Beats Studio Buds and get them for their lowest price yet. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ships with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Apple's Beats Studio Buds are solid alternatives to AirPods or Galaxy Buds and are among the best headphones around. They deliver great sound with 360 Spatial Audio and support Siri and Google Assistant.

In our Beats Studio Buds review, we found their wide, well-balanced sound and striking design impressive. In real-world use, active noise-cancelling was pretty good. We gave the Beats Studio Buds an overall rating of 4 out of 5 stars.

By design, Beats Studio Buds are attractive, stylish, and super-light at a mere 0.17 ounces. Easy to use on-ear controls let you manage music playback, calls, listening modes, and your voice assistant of choice. Studio Buds work with Apple and Android devices and may be used with the Beats app, available as a free download in the App Store (opens in new tab) and Google Play.

Simply put, the Beats Studio Buds are a wise investment if you want to pick up some earbuds for yourself or someone else.

Black Friday 2022 falls on November 25 so be sure to bookmark our Black Friday 2022 deals roundup for more holiday deals like this.

More Beats headphone deals

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro: $199 $159 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 on the Beats Fit Pro. Listen to music, talk on the phone, use Siri, and more with your Beats Fit Pro. These noise cancelling earbuds provide up to six hours battery life and an additional 18 hours with the charging case. Powered by the same Apple H1 chip found on AirPods, the Beats Fit Pro instantly pairs with Apple devices and supports Automatic Switching between devices. You can also share your music with another pair of Beats or AirPods wearable.

(opens in new tab) Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian: $199 $179 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 on Beats Fit Pro x Kim Kardashian wirelss earbuds. These special edition headphones feature neutral colorways that match Kim Kardashian's signature nude makeup palette. They feature Apple's H1 chip, active-noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, built-in microphones and pair instantly with Apple devices.

(opens in new tab) Beats Studio 3 Wireless; $349 $149 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $200 on the Beats Studio 3 at Amazon. These over-ear headphones feature Apple’s W1 chip for seamless iOS pairing and up to 22 hours of playback. Soft ear cushions provide a comfortable seal so you can experience the deep soundstage.