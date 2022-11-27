Apple Watch SE 2nd gen falls to lowest price yet in Cyber Monday deal

Cyber Monday technically starts tomorrow, November 28th, but we're already seeing hot deals roll in on our favorite Apple products.

Such as the new, 2nd gen Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 44mm for just $309 (opens in new tab) at Amazon. This is a hefty discount for such a new Apple product, and officially its lowest price yet according to our trusty Camelcamelcamel price tracker.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm (Cellular): $329 $30 9 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $20 when you buy the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Running on the same S8 chip as the new Watch Series 8, the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE offers up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor. You can also take full advantage of its new fall and crash detection features even if you're not near your phone, considering this model features cellular capabilities.

The Apple Watch SE 2 still has the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter as the 1st generation model.

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch option for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice.

