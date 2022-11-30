Apple Watch SE 2 is still discounted after Cyber Monday — here's where to get it

Some Cyber Monday are still going strong and that includes a number of Cyber Monday Apple deals, like the just two-month-old Apple Watch SE 2.

You can pick up the 2nd gen Apple Watch SE GPS + Cellular 44mm for just $319 (opens in new tab) at Amazon or if you don't need cellular the GPS + Bluetooth 40mm model is just $239 (opens in new tab). At $10 off, these aren't massive discounts, but considering the already affordable pricing and how recently the Apple Watch SE 2 was released, it's a solid deal. Over Cyber Monday we did see the larger cellular model drop to $309, but we don't know if we'll see that price return in time for the holidays.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 44mm (Cellular): $329 $319 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 when you buy the 44mm Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

(opens in new tab) Apple Watch SE 2 40mm (GPS): $249 $239 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 when you buy the 40mm Apple Watch SE 2nd generation smartwatch at Amazon for Cyber Monday. The 2nd generation Apple Watch SE is 20% faster than the previous model and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Running on the same S8 chip as the new Watch Series 8, the 2nd Gen Apple Watch SE offers up to 20% faster performance than its predecessor. You can also take full advantage of its new fall and crash detection features even if you're not near your phone, considering this model features cellular capabilities.

The Apple Watch SE 2 still has the same 50-meter water resistance, built-in compass, and an always-on altimeter as the 1st generation model.

With Apple device connectivity and the ability to unlock a MacBook, the Apple Watch SE 2 is the best smartwatch option for Apple users. Whether you're upgrading your Apple gear or gifting someone special, the Apple Watch SE 2 is a solid choice.

