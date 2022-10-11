Don't miss these Amazon Fire TV deals — smart 4K TVs as low as $349 for October Prime Day

Amazon's 48-hour October Prime Day sale kicked off today and it includes some fantastic discounts on smart TVs. We've got a trio of TV deals here, but if you are in the market for any other tech you may want to follow our October Prime Day live blog for a variety of excellent offers.

Back to the TVs though. If you are looking for the most affordable option you can score a 50-inch 4K Fire TV for just $349 (opens in new tab). If that's not enough screen real estate for you then Prime members can get the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K with Dolby Vision for $839 (opens in new tab).

(opens in new tab) Amazon 50-inch 4K Fire TV: $469 $349 @ Amazon (opens in new tab)

This October Prime Day TV deal takes $120 off the 50-inch Amazon 4K Fire TV. Fire TV lets you access live, over-the-air TV, streaming channels, and your favorite apps on one home screen. It comes with an Alexa voice remote so you can power the TV on, adjust the volume and search content hands-free.

The Amazon 4-Series Fire TV features a sleek, thin bezel design and a 50-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) panel with a 16:9 aspect ratio.

Support for HDR10+ imaging technology ensures a realistic, cinematic viewing experience and Dolby Digital Plus gives you immersive audio whether you're streaming movies, music or gaming.

For connecting a gaming console, laptop or other external devices, the Amazon Fire TV 4-series supplies you with plenty of ports. You get four HDMI ports (3x2.0 and 1x2.1), a USB port, and an Ethernet port.

Prime Exclusive TV deal

(opens in new tab) Amazon Prime Membership: 30-Day free trial (opens in new tab)

Amazon Prime members get early access to select Prime day deals. If you're not a Prime member, join Amazon Prime to shop exclusive Prime Day 2022 deals. Prime Student (opens in new tab) offers a 6-month free trial.

The Amazon 50--inch 4K Fire TV deal is open to anyone, but if you want the Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K with Dolby Vision for $839 (opens in new tab) you need to be an active Prime member. Join Amazon Prime (opens in new tab) now to access this deal and more upcoming Prime Day exclusives. Amazon Prime costs $14.99 a month or $139 for a one-year membership. Students can join Amazon Prime Student for $7.49 per month or $69 a year. That's half the price of the standard Prime membership.