Don't expect a redesigned MacBook Air until second half of 2022, analyst claims

Apple is expected to launch a redesigned MacBook Air this year, which is rumored to be equipped with the highly anticipated M2 Apple silicon chip and MagSafe support. While it has been initially tipped to arrive soon, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman believes it has been delayed until the second half of 2022.



The MacBook Air 2022 delay means we could see Apple's next-gen notebook arrive at a September or October event, with the latter being more likely seeing as last year's MacBook Pro 14 and 16 launched in October. While Gurman believes we won't see updated versions on these models until 2023, a 13-inch entry-level MacBook Pro could be in the works.

As spotted by MacRumors, we're now expecting a MacBook Air with a new design (expected to be identical to the latest MacBook Pro 14), along with a 13-inch MacBook Pro — both with an M2 chip. That said, while notable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo also predicts the next MacBook Air will come later in 2022, he believes it will come with a modified M1 chip instead.



Prior to the Apple March event, Gurman was told by a developer source that Apple has been testing a new chip with an eight-core CPU and a 10-core GPU, which is widely believed to be the next-generation M2 Apple silicon chip. If this is the case, Apple is primed to bring the M2 chip to this year's Mac lineup. However, if the new Air and Pro models come with M2, and are expected to release in the same timeframe, the 13-inch MacBook Pro would have to come with more desirable upgrades to justify the difference.



Gurman also states the next versions of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are likely to come with M2 Pro and M2 Max, if Apple sticks with its naming system.

(Image credit: LeaksApplePro)

As for what the MacBook Air 2022 may look like, expect a mini-LED display and a new design, boasting a variety of pastel color options, white borders, and a lack of notch. This is similar to Apple's iMac 2021, coming in hues of orange, red, yellow, blue, teal, purple and silver.



It's always a good idea to take this in with a pinch of salt, as Apple has yet to announce anything official. But the Cupertino tech giant is expected to launch its "widest array" of products this year, so there's plenty to look forward to. As for Apple's latest product launches, check out our iPhone SE (2022) review.