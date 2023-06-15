Dell XPS laptops see massive discounts of up to $850 off in epic summer sale

Dell XPS series laptops are seeing massive discounts of up to $850 off in the Dell Summer Sale Event. The PC maker kicks off the upcoming season early with epic savings on its top-rated laptop.

During the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 15 (9520) for $1,099. This laptop normally costs $1,899, so that's a shocking $800 in savings. It's one of the best laptop deals you can get right now. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. This configuration makes it one of the best laptops for creators, power-users, and casual gamers.

While we didn't test this exact model, we reviewed the latest Dell XPS 15 (9530). It earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. We loved its slick, elegant design alongside its great overall and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its vivid display and excellent audio. We expect the laptop we're highlighting to be on par.

If you're on a smaller budget, you can get the Dell XPS 13 for $899 ($100 off). One of the best everyday laptops for day-to-day productivity, it has a 13.4- inch (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. While you can't expect to do any intense graphics editing on it, it's more than adequate for multitasking, streaming content, and cloud gaming.

These are just a couple of the excellent Dell XPS laptop deals from Dell's Summer Sale Event. See our favorite discount below and shop Dells' entire sale online at Dell.com.

Dell XPS laptop deals

Dell XPS 13: $999 $899 @ Dell

Save $100 on the Dell XPS 13 (9315). This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit 60Hz display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best everyday laptops to buy.

Dell XPS 15 RTX 3050: $1,899 $1,099 @ Dell

Save $800 on the Dell XPS 15 9520 with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It's among the best laptops for creators, power-users, and casual gamers. This machine packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500-nit anti-glare display, Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 OLED RTX 3050: $2,399 $1,599 @ Dell

Save $800 on the Dell XPS 15 OLED (9520) with touch screen. It's one of the best everyday laptops for creating, day-to-day productivity, and casual gaming. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch 3.5K (3456 x 2160) 60Hz 400 nit anti-glare rouch screen, 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and 1TB SSD. Powering graphics is an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 GPU Ti GPU with 4GB of dedicated memory.