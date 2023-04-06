Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 just got a $200 price cut

Dell Spring Sale Event (opens in new tab) deals are live with seasonal sitewide discounts on laptops. Plus save an extra 10% when you bundle your purchase with an accessory. As part of the sale, you can get the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 for $1,399 (opens in new tab). Normally $1,599, that's $200 in savings and one of the best laptop deals of the season.

This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500 nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support,12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Dell's XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop is its answer to Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 (opens in new tab). The 2-in-1 laptop/tablet hybrid boasts a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500 nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support,12th Gen Intel Core i7-1250U CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

In our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, we loved its lightweight, versatile design, bright sharp display and great webcam. Although we would have liked to see better overall Geekbench performance scores from it, we found its graphics performance impressive. And during real world use, the XPS Folio's keyboard and big, bright backlit keys made error-free typing easy.

Our review unit had a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU and 8GB of RAM. While it's a mid-tier configuration, that didn’t stop it from juggling multiple tasks. No matter what we threw at it, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 managed to keep its cool. Even with 60 open Google Chrome tabs which had a mix of Google Docs, Sheets, Presentations and a few tabs for Twitch, YouTube, social media and news, the XPS 13 2-in-1 held its own. The laptop in this deal packs a more powerful 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, so we expect it to be on par.

For your connectivity needs, the XPS 13 2-in-1 supplies you with a pair of Thunderbolt 4 ports. Although it lacks a headphone jack, Dell bundles this laptop with a nifty adapter for pairing wired headphones, a microphone or a speaker. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

The Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 tablet alone weighs in at 1.7 pounds and 0.3 inches. thin. With the keyboard Folio attached it increases to 2.9 pounds. It's slightly lighter than the Surface Pro 9 (1.9 pounds, 2.5 pounds (with keyboard). The XPS 13 2-in-1 is significantly lighter and thinner than the HP Spectre x360 14 2-in-1 (3 pounds, 0.7 inches) and Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Pro 360 (3.1 pounds, 0.5 inches).

If you're looking for a flexible Surface tablet alternative, the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is one to consider.