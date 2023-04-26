Dell XPS 15 gets $450 price cut in huge spring clearance sale

The Dell XPS 15 laptop is on clearance in Dell's spring sale event (opens in new tab). As part of the PC maker's buffet of deals is the Dell XPS 15 12th Gen Intel i5 Laptop (opens in new tab) for $1,099. It usually costs $1,549, so you're saving $450. This is one of the best Dell deals of the season.

Another standout deal offers the 12th Gen Intel i7-charged Dell XPS 13 Plus for $1,149 (opens in new tab) ($500 off).

Dell XPS 15 deal

(opens in new tab) Dell XPS 15: $1,549 $1,099 @ Dell (opens in new tab)

Save $450 on the Dell XPS 15. It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. The laptop in this deal packs a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1200) 60Hz 500 nit anti-glare display, 12th Gen Intel Core i5-12500H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD.

Although we didn't test this laptop, the previous-gen Dell XPS 15 Creator Edition (opens in new tab) earned our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. We were blown away by its breathtaking display, slim, premium design, and blazing 11th Gen Intel CPU performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par or better given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel processor. Dell XPS 15 review ratings average 4.3 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied customers praise its beautiful display, fast performance and lightweight portability.

Design-wise, the new Dell XPS 15 maintains the sleek, lightweight aesthetic of its predecessors. They are precision-forged from CNC machined aluminum and flaunt an aerospace-inspired carbon fiber finish. Portwise- the Dell XPS 15 is outfitted with two Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port — both with DisplayPort and power delivery. There's also an integrated microSD card reader and 3.5mm headphone/mic combo jack. Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6 provides seamless wireless connectivity.

Meanwhile, the laptop's massive 86 Whr built-in battery powers you through the day. If you're in the market for a new laptop, the Dell XPS 15 is a wise choice.