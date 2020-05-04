Cool Star Wars tech gifts to celebrate May the 4th

May the 4th be with you. It's Star Wars Day and we're celebrating with a deep dive into some cool Star Wars tech that fans of the movies will love.

Earlier this year, we geeked out over the badass limited edition Star Wars inspired MSI laptop at CES 2020. We were floored by its gorgeous design, huge 99.9 Whr battery, and 300 Hz display.

Aesthetically, the MSI GE66 Raider (Dragonshield Limited Edition) looks like the lovechild of a Star Wars rebel ship and an Iron Man suit. It was designed by artist Colie Wertz, who has worked on both Star Wars and Marvel movies.

With killer specs to complement its out-of-this-world design, the forthcoming GE66 Raider could potentially be among today's best gaming laptops. It packs a 10th Gen Intel Core i9-10980HK, 32GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD and an RTX 2070 Super Max-Q GPU with 8GB of graphics memory. It's currently available for preorder at ExcaliburPC for $2,799, arriving by July 31.

For Star War fans who wish to channel their inner Luke Skywalker, Lenovo's Star Wars: Jedi Challenges is as close as you'll get. This augmented reality kit includes an AR headset, tracking beacon, and a replica lightsaber controller – made popular by the Star Wars franchise.

From the GE66 Raider Dragonshield LE gaming rig to the adorable Baby Yoda Animatronic Plush, here are the best Star Wars tech gifts you can get.

MSI GE66 Raider Dragonshield Limited Edition Gaming Laptop (Preorder): $2,799 @ ExcaliburPC

This custom wrap of the MSI GE66 Raider was designed by artists who worked on Marvel films, such as Iron Man, and Star Wars films. It also has the under-the-hood power that fans have come to expect from MSI's portable gaming laptops. The laptop arrives on July 31.View Deal

Razer Kraken Gaming Headset (Stormtrooper LE): was $109 now $74 @ Amazon

The gaming headset features a Stromtrooper design and features a 3.5mm headphone jack and retractable noise isolating mic. It works with PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch. View Deal

Lenovo Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR Kit: was $180 now $149 @ Adorama

Lenovo Star Wars Jedi Challenges AR Kit includes a tracking beacon and a replica lightsaber controller. For Star War fans, this is as close to having a true lightsaber battle as it can get. View Deal

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order for PC: was $59 now $34 @ Best Buy

Jedi: Fallen Order delivers the fantasy of becoming a Jedi through its innovative lightsaber combat system striking, parrying, dodging and a host of powerful Force abilities. View Deal

BB-8 Instant Pot Duo Mini: was $79 now $59 @ Williams-Sonoma

The 3-quart Instant Pot Duo—good for individuals or couples—has a skin that makes it look like BB-8. This Williams Sonoma exclusive is now on sale for $59.99. View Deal

Chewbacca Instant Pot Duo: was $119 now $99 @ Williams-Sonoma

The Instant Pot Duo looks like your favorite Wookiee, minus the hair, and its 8-quart capacity is large enough to fit a Baby Yoda.View Deal

Sphero R2-D2 App-Enabled Droid: was $99 now $63 @ Amazon

This fun Star Wars tech toy from Sphero lets you drive R2-D2 with your iOS or Android device. It has built-in speakers LED light and a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet. View Deal